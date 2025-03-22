Demi Moore on learning the art of living from a centenarian

Rising to fame in the 1980s and ‘90s with iconic films like St. Elmo’s Fire, Ghost, A Few Good Men, and Indecent Proposal — Demi Moore quickly became known for her ability to tackle any mentally and physically demanding role that came her way. Her commitment to physical transformation was evident in the films Striptease and G.I. Jane, but her physicality has never been as intensely on display as it was in her latest role: Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance. Moore’s unparalleled commitment to the film’s outrageous premise resulted in her first ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

For her Treat, Moore introduces us to Ilona Royce, an extraordinary woman she befriended after seeing her featured in the 2014 documentary Advanced Style. Their friendship lasted until Royce’s passing in 2021 at the age of 101. Royce’s infectious joy and ability to find beauty in life’s simplest moments deeply inspired Moore, and reminded her that everyone’s resources are finite… so we should use them wisely.

This segment has been edited and condensed for clarity.

So what I want to share about is this incredible woman that I met in [when she was in] her nineties. I met her because she was a part of a documentary called Advanced Style: Ilona Royce.

This is a woman who lived into her nineties in a four-floor walk-up in New York. She finally moved to P-town — where she also still lived, even until her passing, in a two-flight walk up — and she would go walk the beach every day.

I spent quite a bit of time with her, and I remember her saying: ‘You know, I didn't really come into myself until I was 70 [or] 75.’ There was something in her claiming of herself, but the depth of appreciation that she had outside [of herself]; just being in appreciation every day for every little thing. She lived to be 101. I got to spend these last eight [or] nine years around her and I remember her saying: ‘You know, nobody ever really makes you aware that your resources are not unlimited.’

And she said, ‘So, really be mindful of where you put your energy.’ She said, ‘Your spirit is limitless, but our physical body has only finite resources so use them wisely.’ She said, ‘You know, it's really important to do as much for yourself as you can, but to know when to ask for help.’

But you know, just her genuine joy and appreciation every day for all the little things, and all the things that we really think sometimes are a big deal and that idea, like, I didn't really come into myself till I was like 70 or 75, and I thought, ‘You know what? It isn't over yet.’