Eli Roth talks cinematic deep cuts… and disco(!)

Director, writer, and actor Eli Roth is best known for his work in horror — directing so-called “splatter” films including Hostel, Cabin Fever, and Thanksgiving. He also memorably starred in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds. However, beneath the love of gore lies a passionate cinephile who is a champion of mostly forgotten films… and their soundtracks(!). His latest project allows him to celebrate both. It’s a double album of music, sourced primarily from 1970s and ‘80s Italian sex comedies, called Eli Roth’s Red Light Disco.

Roth tells The Treatment about the joy of finding songs from films that aren’t well known, his love of both high and low brow Italian cinema, and his new venture that will allow fans to become investors in future films.