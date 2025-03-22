Producer Will Packer on dreaming big and writing his memoir

Mega-producer Will Packer never shies away from talking about his grassroots beginnings in the business. From putting up flyers for the independent film Trois himself, to making films that would go on to gross over $1 billion — Packer always finds creative ways to tell interesting stories on screen and solve problems on set. Some of the blockbuster comedies on his resume include Girls Trip, Ride Along, and Night School … also on that resume is the 2022 Academy Awards (aka the year of “the slap”).

In his new book Who Better Than You? The Art of Healthy Arrogance & Dreaming Big, Packer reflects on his humble beginnings and the highs and lows along his journey to success. Packer tells The Treatment about the incredible family history that informed his life today, helping to turn Atlanta into the film production hub that it is today, and why it’s okay to not entirely know where your true passions lie when you’re first starting out.