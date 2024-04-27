Diarra Kilpatrick brings her ‘Detroit’ experiences to BET+

Actress, writer and producer Diarra Kilpatrick is no stranger to acclaim, having scored an Emmy nomination for her ABC Digital series American Koko in 2018. She’s also played pivotal roles in The Twilight Zone (2019), The Last O.G., and Perry Mason. In her new BET+ mystery-comedy series Diarra From Detroit, she leans heavily on her Motor City hometown to function as an additional character.

Kilpatrick tells The Treatment about growing up in a politically active family and how that informed her career. She talks about creating fully fleshed out supporting characters who could each have their own series. And she says she believes the specificity of the show and its references to Detroit will appeal even to those who know very little about the city.