Elisabeth Moss (Un)Veiled

Elisabeth Moss enjoys playing characters who have a secret. This duality is present in many of her most well known roles: Mad Men’s Peggy Olson, The Handmaid’s Tale’s June Osborne (aka Offred), and Top of The Lake’s Robin Griffin. Moss won her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in The Handmaid’s Tale, and a second as producer when it won for Outstanding Drama Series — both were for the show’s debut season in 2017.

Her latest multifaceted role (both as actor and producer) is for FX’s new spy thriller The Veil. Moss tells The Treatment why she keeps coming back to play complex parts, how her ballet training informs her work, and why she prefers adhering to the script over improvising.

