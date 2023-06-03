Director Emilio Estevez on not taking the easy road

Emilio Estevez’s more than four decades in the film industry have taken him from a founding member of the Brat Pack to starring in the “Young Guns” and “Mighty Ducks” franchises to a successful career as a director. Estevez’s 2010 film “The Way” is getting new life on demand and soon on streaming platforms. The film stars Martin Sheen, Estevez’s real-life father, who plays a grieving father who decides to walk the 500 mile Camino de Santiago in Spain. Estevez tells The Treatment the film’s themes around grief and needing a reset are more resonant than ever in 2023. He talks about Martin Sheen’s commitment to the physicality of the character he portrays. And he explains about why he, unlike his father and brother, the actor Charlie Sheen, did not change his last name when he became an actor.