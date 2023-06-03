Writer Maggie Bullock on the layers of J. Crew

Fashion journalist Maggie Bullock has written for Vogue and Elle, but her latest project isn’t about high fashion. Her book “The Kingdom of Prep: The Inside Story of the Rise and (Near) Fall of J. Crew” covers the different eras of and personalities surrounding the retail innovator. Bullock says the company’s emphasis on language within its catalogs was novel when it began in the 1980s. She talks about the real reason behind all of the brand’s infamous layering. And she dives into why J. Crew’s rumpled and frayed clothing actually conferred status.