Designer Emily Bode on the importance of an emotional connection to what we wear

Emily Bode’s namesake menswear line emphasizes clothes with a personal narrative and often incorporates vintage fabrics and historical techniques. She also has a tailor shop connected to her New York store that allows clients to bring in their personal items to be mended and restored. She was named the 2021 CFDA Menswear Designer of the Year and GQ’s 2019 Breakthrough Designer of the Year. Bode tells The Treatment her aim is to both make the items she designs feel timeless and also versatile enough that they can fit clients throughout the different stages of their lives. She talks about the importance of an emotional connection to clothes through narrative. And she explains about how she and her husband display some of her pieces in their home.