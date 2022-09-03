MUBI Podcast host Rico Gagliano on cultural obsessions with film

Host of MUBI Podcast Rico Gagliano explains his fascination with the 1980s German film “Wings of Desire,” directed by Wim Wenders and shot by Henri Alekan in Berlin.

Rico Gagliano is the host of MUBI Podcast, a show about film culture, currently in its second season. Previously, Gagliano was a creator and co-host of the award winning podcast “Dinner Party Download” and a contributor to “Marketplace.” Gagliano tells The Treatment about being pulled toward stories about cultural obsessions with films at a specific moment in time. He talks about how he chose the theaters around which the podcast’s second season is built. And he talks about how a small Manhattan theater played a key role in the phenomenon of the 1975 classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Credits

Host:

Elvis Mitchell

Producer:

Rebecca Mooney