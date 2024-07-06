Filmmaker Richard LaGravenese on his new Netflix rom-com ‘A Family Affair’

Writer-director Richard LaGravenese often explores the pull between the heart and the head in his films. He’s written films across a variety of genres including The Fisher King, The Ref, and The Bridges of Madison County. As a director he’s helmed the films P.S. I Love You and Living Out Loud, among others. His latest directorial effort is the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair which stars Nicole Kidman, Joey King, and Zac Efron.

LaGravenese tells The Treatment about his passion for showing characters who try to evolve, no matter what stage of life they’re in. He also reflects on how difficult it is now for people in their 20s to make mistakes that won’t follow them for the rest of their lives. And he shares why working with actors is his favorite part of directing.