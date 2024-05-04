Writer Jen Statsky shares the secrets to her ‘Hacks’ comedy success

The Emmy winning and widely acclaimed Max comedy Hacks is back with a darkly funny third season. The series stars Emmy-winner Jean Smart as comedian Deborah Vance, now on a career comeback arc with the assistance of younger writer Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder). Jen Statsky is the series’ co-creator alongside Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello. Statsky’s prior writing credits include a number of fiercely beloved recent comedies including The Good Place, Broad City, and Parks and Recreation. Statsky tells The Treatment that one of the keys to Hacks’ success was Smart’s ability to convincingly play a comedy star. She also tells us about the city of Las Vegas as an additional and important character in the series. And she talks about the power dynamics and boundaries (or lack thereof) within all of the main characters’ relationships.