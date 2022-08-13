Ethan Hawke’s career has not been short on range. The Oscar-nominated actor’s varied roles include those in Richard Linklater’s “Before” trilogy, “Training Day” and most recently, the horror film “The Black Phone.” His newest project is as director of the HBO Max documentary series “The Last Movie Stars” about the married couple and frequent co-stars Paul Newman and Joann Woodward. Hawke tells The Treatment that the actors often played out real life personal drama in their films. He says Paul Newman’s comedic skills as an actor are underrated. And Hawke says the project came into his life at an auspicious time: as he was about to turn 50.
Actor and director Ethan Hawke on the personal and professional dynamics of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
Credits
Guest:
- Ethan Hawke - actor, director