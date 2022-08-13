Writer Nabil Ayers on his sunny life

Nabil Ayers is a writer, musician and also son of the musician Roy Ayers, known for his song “Everybody Loves the Sunshine.” The memoir “My Life in the Sunshine” tells Nabil’s story of being the biracial son of a single mother who had a brief relationship with the elder Ayers. Nabil Ayers tells The Treatment that while his life may have looked rough on paper, he actually had a wonderful childhood in spite of his limited relationship with his famous father. And he talks about the many people who fostered his lifelong love of music.