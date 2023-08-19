Inside the real-life feuds of action movies’ biggest heroes

Film journalist Nick de Semlyen has written for publications including Rolling Stone and Time Out and is the author of Wild And Crazy Guys: How The Comedy Mavericks Of The ’80s Changed Hollywood Forever. His latest book is The Last Action Heroes: The Triumphs, Flops, and Feuds of Hollywood’s Kings of Carnage, which tells the backstory of many of the biggest action films of the last half century, with stars including Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Bruce Willis. De Semlyen discusses the tension — at times comical — between some of these actors at the peak of their stardom. He also talks about how American and European action stars differed in their approach to the action genre, and shares a surprisingly generous gesture between two of the genre’s biggest stars.