Producer Fenton Bailey and his partner Randy Barbato are responsible for some of the most groundbreaking reality TV of the last three decades. Co-founder of the World of Wonder production company, Bailey has produced hits including the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race and the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye. His latest project is the book ScreenAge: How TV Shaped our Reality, from Tammy Faye to RuPaul’s Drag Race. Bailey discusses the epiphany he had about his identity and television while shooting Drag Race during the pandemic. He also explains how World of Wonder got its name, and talks about how, as a result of the screen age, we are all managing different versions of ourselves.