The Workers Club founder Adam Cameron could talk about denim all day

The Workers Club co-founder Adam Cameron could talk about denim all day long. It is, afterall, the cornerstone of his sustainable fashion line. Cameron founded the brand with his wife Charlotte 10 years ago, and has committed to growing it gradually — adding carefully crafted core wardrobe pieces as an antidote to fast fashion. The line now has ready-to-wear and made-to-order options at its London shop. Cameron tells The Treatment about the origin of the line’s name, his excitement about a forthcoming made-to-order denim suit, and an LA trunk show in the near future.