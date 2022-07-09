Chef Neal Fraser on his hope for a new wave of immersive dining experiences

Neal Fraser is the chef at the LA restaurant Redbird and is also one of the masterminds behind “Revive: Los Angeles,” an immersive dinner theater experience going on until July 24 at the event space Vibiana, where Redbird is located. Fraser tells The Treatment his hope was to welcome back guests to an event that stimulated the senses after re emerging from the pandemic. He acknowledges the challenges in pulling off a simultaneous four-course dinner and an interactive performance. And Fraser says he hopes “Revive” is just the beginning of immersive dining experiences in Los Angeles.