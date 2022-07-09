Graphic novelist Adrian Tomine on the filmmaker who makes him feel ill… in a good way

Hosted by
Adrian Tomine

Adrian Tomine Photo courtesy of Adrian Tomine.

For The Treat this week, graphic novelist Adrian Tomine, whose book “Killing and Dying” was a New York Times bestseller, talks about why Mike Leigh’s film “Naked” pushes him to be a better storyteller. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Elvis Mitchell

Producer:

Rebecca Mooney