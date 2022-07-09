Writer Frank Bruni on lessons learned from partially losing his vision

Frank Bruni was the restaurant critic for The New York Times for five years before switching gears to become a columnist for the paper. His newest book is “The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found,” and it details his experience partially losing the vision in one of his eyes and having to adjust his expectations about the human body and aging. Bruni tells The Treatment his condition has helped prepare him for aging. He says complete objectivity in journalism can deny the humanity of the person reporting the story. And he explains why he was initially wrong about Joe Biden’s candidacy.