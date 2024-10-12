Known for his charismatic performances in both film and TV, ‘80s heartthrob and “brat pack” member Rob Lowe first gained fame with roles in iconic films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire. He then went on to memorably portray White House communications director Sam Seaborn on the hit TV series, The West Wing, and the perky city manager Chris Traeger in NBC's Parks and Recreation — revealing his ease with both drama and comedy. Lowe is currently starring in season two of the Netflix comedy Unstable and Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. He also hosts the game show The Floor on Fox.

For his Treat, Lowe reveals that when he was just 11 years old, there was one movie he was taken with from the start. In fact, his obsession with it was such that he snuck a tape recorder into the theater. That movie was the Academy Award winning, 1975 classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. It became one of the things that most inspired Lowe to be an actor. Lowe lauds the film’s emphasis on the power of the written word, structure, and direction — all while navigating the complexities and ugliness of human emotion.

What inspired me to be an actor, one of [the things], was the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

It came out in '75, so I would have been 11. I saw it when it first came out — seven times — and then snuck a tape recorder into the theater to tape it so I'd always have it. If you haven't seen One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, you should. If you haven't seen it in a while, you should, and I want you to look at the scene where it starts in group therapy.

It's people sitting in a circle talking and it ends with absolute bedlam, pandemonium, [and] people being taken out in straitjackets. No bombs, no guns, no superheroes. It goes from people sitting and talking to absolute emotional carnage that is riveting.

It's so heavy and disturbing. I mean, I'd never seen anything like it. Of course, I was 11 years old. What did I have to compare it to? ... It's the kind of thing that makes you love the written word, that makes you love structure, direction, [and] choices. If It doesn't inspire you, I don't know what to tell you…