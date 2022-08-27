Director John Hamburg on breaking down masculinity

John Hamburg has long challenged notions of masculinity in his comedies as a screenwriter in films such as “Meet The Parents,” “Along Came Polly,” and “I Love You, Man.” His latest film as writer and director is “Me Time,” starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, where Hart’s character finds himself questioning the choices he has made in his life. Hamburg tells The Treatment he finds himself returning time and again to defying traditional gender roles in his films. He talks about his obsession with getting the right names for his characters. And he explains why his comedies ultimately having a generous spirit.