Actor, musician and self-described “android” Janelle Monae has forged her own path in film and music. Her latest role as a character with a secret is in the twisty Rian Johnson film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” in theaters and on Netflix. Monae tells The Treatment her interest in futurism began at a young age, writing short science fiction stories. She says she loves being a storyteller both as an actor and musician. And she talks about making the album “Dirty Computer” while working on the film “Hidden Figures.”
Actor Janelle Monae on storytelling through music and film
