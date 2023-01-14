Actor Janelle Monae on storytelling through music and film

Actor, musician and self-described “android” Janelle Monae has forged her own path in film and music. Her latest role as a character with a secret is in the twisty Rian Johnson film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” in theaters and on Netflix. Monae tells The Treatment her interest in futurism began at a young age, writing short science fiction stories. She says she loves being a storyteller both as an actor and musician. And she talks about making the album “Dirty Computer” while working on the film “Hidden Figures.”