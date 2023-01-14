Director Guillermo del Toro on bringing mortality to a children’s story

Academy Award winning director Guillermo del Toro’s latest creative endeavor is Netflix’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” an adaptation of the 1883 Carlo Collodi novel. Del Toro tells The Treatment the themes of mortality and immortality were ever present as he worked on the film. He says he considered the film’s animators actors and featured them in the early credits in the film. And he says it was initially difficult to get financing for the film because of its darker themes.