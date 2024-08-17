Style writer Guy Trebay talks glitter, doom, and NYC through the ages

Style writer Guy Trebay’s work draws us into the fashion, culture, and life of New York City. He’s been doing this for decades, first for The Village Voice and now for The New York Times (where he’s worked since the year 2000). He is the author of the books The Place to Be: Guy Trebay’s New York and the just released Do Something: Coming of Age Amid the Glitter and Doom of ‘70s New York.

Trebay tells The Treatment about the role that New York City has played in his life and his writing. Plus, he speaks on being a writer who reports, and how he was able to bring attention to people living with and dying from AIDS during the early years of the epidemic.