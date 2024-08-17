Osgood Perkins really just wants ‘Longlegs’ to be a good time

Director Osgood Perkins’ horror film Longlegs might just be the sleeper hit of the summer. The film centers on an FBI agent with a personal connection to the serial killer she’s just been assigned to investigate. Perkins’ previous credits include The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.

He tells The Treatment about being inspired by iconic serial killer films like Silence of The Lambs and Manhunter. He talks about how — big scares aside — he actually just wants Longlegs to be a good time. And he explains how T. Rex’s music found its way into the film.