Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Mitchell S. Jackson’s work has appeared in Esquire, The New York Times Magazine, and Time magazine. His new book Fly: The Big Book of Basketball Fashion documents the changing trends and sartorial expression of NBA players over the decades since the league began. Jackson tells The Treatment that his research into the fashionability of certain players surprised him. He talks about how their sartorial choices are often political statements, and explains why players like Allen Iverson and Dennis Rodman’s clothing was groundbreaking.
Mitchell S. Jackson on the ‘Fly’ fashion of NBA stars, past and present
