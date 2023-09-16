Universal Music Enterprises VP and producer Harry Weinger has had a hand in many reissues of classic Motown hits. His latest is the 50th anniversary deluxe edition of Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On. The set features the classic title song along with 20 previously unreleased tracks and demos. Weinger tells The Treatment about Gaye’s one-time aspiration to sing the classics à la Frank Sinatra. Plus, hear him wax poetic on Gaye’s evolving process and innovation in his songs, and why you want to “see the sketches” of a great artist like Gaye.

