Hasan Minhaj on knowing where his line is

Peabody Award winning comedian Hasan Minhaj has been pushing the envelope for a long time with his comedy. A senior correspondent for The Daily Show from 2015-2018, Minhaj also hosted and produced the acclaimed Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. His most recent special is “The King’s Jester.” Minhaj tells The Treatment he recognizes that, at times, he has pushed the boundaries too far with his material. He says he wants his comedy shows to feel intimate and have a level of trust between himself and the audience. And he talks about why he wants to bridge the gap between his instagram and his imessages in his comedy.