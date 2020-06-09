The best actors can make words dance, and we take pleasure in their pleasure. Holland Taylor is just such an actress and in the Netflix series, 'Hollywood,' Ryan Murphy created the space for her to do her magic, which she talks about on this episode of 'The Treatment.'
Holland Taylor: 'Hollywood'
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Elvis Mitchell