Pioneering Black model Bethann Hardison on “Invisible Beauty”

Bethann Hardison was a pioneering Black model in the 1970s. Eventually, she became an agent advocating for and representing women of color in the industry. The documentary Invisible Beauty, co-directed by Hardison and Fédéric Tcheng, tells her story and shows her lasting impact on the business of modeling and fashion. Hardison tells The Treatment about the “defiant” way she walked the runway as a young model, and leading one of the few modeling agencies with a diverse clientele. Plus, she and Tcheng describe the fun of collaborating as directors.

