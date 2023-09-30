New Yorker writer Hua Hsu reflects on memoir ‘Stay True’

Writer Hua Hsu’s Pulitzer Prize winning memoir Stay True details his friendship with Ken, whom he met in college. The two remained close until Ken’s tragic death just a few years later. The book examines Ken’s lasting impact on Hsu and his identity.

Hsu is currently a New Yorker staff writer whose previous book is the non-fiction work A Floating Chinaman: Fantasy and Failure across the Pacific. He tells The Treatment about his fascination with peoples’ relationship to objects and the meanings they hold. He talks about how, as a teenager, he relied on his musical taste to set himself apart from others. Plus, he reflects on the book’s powerful impact.

