Journalist Jake Tapper’s decades-long career as a journalist in Washington, DC has prepared him well for his side hustle as a novelist. The host of CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper has written three books following generations of an American family through some of the most consequential moments of the last century. His latest installment is All The Demons Are Here. Tapper tells The Treatment about the fun of blending real-life historical figures with the fiction in his novels. He also breaks down bringing tabloid journalism into the plot of Demons, and why, in all three books, the family comes together in the end.

