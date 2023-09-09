Filmmaker Dorsay Alavi on the curiosity of jazz great Wayne Shorter

Filmmaker Dorsay Alavi knew the late jazz great Wayne Shorter for decades before she began making a film about his life. That film is Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity, available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. It follows the evolution of Shorter’s musical career and his spiritual journey. Alavi tells The Treatment that the artist’s interest in mysticism found its way through all aspects of his life, including his collaborations and friendships with other legends like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. Plus, find out what commonalities Alavi sees between Shorter and esteemed filmmaker David Lynch. .

