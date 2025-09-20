Bono embraces the power of surrender

Grammy-winning rock star, author, activist, and all-around legend — Bono — always uses his voice to make a difference. With his band U2, he created iconic albums like The Joshua Tree (1987), Achtung Baby (1991), and All That You Can’t Leave Behind (2000), featuring classics like "With or Without You," "One," and "Beautiful Day."

But Bono’s impact stretches far beyond music. Over the years, he’s been a steady force in global activism, fighting for human rights, working to end poverty, and raising money to fight AIDS. In recent years, he’s also made waves as a bestselling author with his memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. In 2023, he brought the book to life in an intimate one-man show at New York’s Beacon Theatre. That powerful performance lives on in the Apple TV+ movie Bono: Stories of Surrender.

For his Treat, Bono meditates on the idea of “surrender”. At a time when conflicts in today’s world couldn’t get any hotter, Bono suggests that it’d be beneficial for all of us to collectively understand the practice of surrender and nonviolence. It might sound silly and implausible, but Bono makes the case that it’s more important than ever.

I've come to Cannes with a book called Stories of Surrender at a time when the world has never been so close to a boiling point in terms of conflict. And just this word “surrender” has never looked more ridiculous.

And yet I'm sure that I need to understand it better myself, and that the white flag of our youth, of non-violence — Dr. King, John Hume, in Northern Ireland, that we need to understand it. We need to dig deeper in it, and I do just [that] as a daily practice.