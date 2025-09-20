James Gunn reflects on music, literature, and connecting with John Cena

Filmmaker James Gunn is known for injecting humor and ironic music choices into his big budget films. He put a distinctive stamp on the superhero genre with his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel. Since 2022, he has been co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, and earlier this summer he showed the world what he can do with a Superman story. His latest project is season two of the HBO Max series Peacemaker, which stars John Cena as mercenary Chris Smith.

Gunn tells The Treatment about his literary influences, what he believes he and Cena have in common with Peacemaker, and why he uses “cheesy” music in the series.