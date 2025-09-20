Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura gets personal

Tadashi Nakamura’s filmmaking roots run in the family. His mother is the filmmaker Karen L. Ishizuka and his father Robert A. Nakamura is often called “the Godfather of Asian American media.” Among the elder Nakamura’s notable works is the documentary Manzanar, which details his own experience of being imprisoned in an internment camp during World War II. Tadashi’s films include Yellow Brotherhood, Pilgrimage, and A song for Ourselves. His most recent project is his most personal. The documentary Third Act follows his father as he goes back over his life and work while dealing with a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

Tadashi Nakamura tells The Treatment about the complexity and emotion of filming his deteriorating father, how he had to decide when to put the camera down, and why he had to be the person to make this film.



