Jason Isaacs on tapping into Tim Ratliff’s desperation

[Please note that this audio interview contains spoilers for Season 3 of The White Lotus.]

Actor Jason Isaacs loves a character with a secret. He’s been portraying these types for decades. Think: villain Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, a grieving detective unsure of what is real in the series Awake, and iconic actor Cary Grant in the British series Archie. His latest role is tormented husband and father Tim Ratliff in season three of the HBO’s The White Lotus. He also recently appeared in the film Words of War, as the conflicted husband of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

Isaacs tells The Treatment why he’s never wanted to play “the guy with the gun,” what was most challenging about portraying Ratliff’s desperation, and why he’s so passionate about supporting public radio.