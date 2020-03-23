When the documentary/performance piece they institute caught the attention of Jason Segel, he decided to turn it into a shape shifting drama series about the need for community. The result, which he wrote and stars in, is ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’, and there’s no better time for it than now.
Jason Segel: ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere'
