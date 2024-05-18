Jeff Daniels on 'A Man in Full' and life lessons from James Gandolfini

Actor Jeff Daniels seems to move effortlessly between genres and performance mediums. His memorable dramatic performances include Terms of Endearment and The Squid and The Whale, while one of his most celebrated performances is in the physical comedy powerhouse, Dumb and Dumber. Daniels won an Emmy for his role as Will McAvoy in the Aaron Sorkin penned HBO drama The Newsroom, and he garnered Tony nominations for his roles in God of Carnage, Blackbird, and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Now he’s on Netflix, starring as Charlie Croker in the six episode series adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s A Man in Full. Daniels tells The Treatment how fun it was to play this larger than life character without being reined in by director Regina King. He talks about comedy lessons learned from Jim Carrey while working on Dumb and Dumber. And he shares key advice from the late actor James Gandolfini about working in television.