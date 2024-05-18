Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will always find a way to incorporate humor into his films, even those that deal with the most serious situations. The director’s work includes the BAFTA nominated Devdas and the drama Black. His latest project is the Netflix series Heeramandi, about a house of courtesans during the Indian independence movement. Bhansali tells The Treatment why making space for laughter is so important to his storytelling, and he explains why he doesn’t try to make his films political statements. Plus, he’s breaking down his process of composing the music for Heeramandi in addition to directing all episodes of the series.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on new Netflix series ‘Heeramandi’
Credits
Guest:
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali - Filmmaker