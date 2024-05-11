Comedian Jerrod Carmichael on Tyler, reality TV, and Season 2

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael doesn’t shy away from uncomfortable on screen moments. In his most recent special, the revealing, Emmy-winning Rothaniel, Carmichael came out as gay. His latest project, the Max series Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, follows Carmichael as he has challenging conversations and encounters with friends, his family, and his boyfriend. One such scene includes Carmichael’s confession to the musician Tyler, The Creator, that he has feelings for him. Carmichael tells The Treatment about his decision to put that moment on camera. He talks about staying out of the editing room in the production process, and shares whether he would do a second season of the show.