Writer Spike Ferensten on ‘Unfrosted,’ Seinfeld, and the Soup Nazi

Writer and producer Spike Feresten brings funny and real moments to his work. Feresten was a writer on Seinfeld from 1995-1998, penning the “Soup Nazi” episode, and also hosted the Fox series Talkshow with Spike Feresten. He also co-wrote the 2007 film Bee Movie. His latest project is the Netflix film Unfrosted, directed by and starring Jerry Seinfeld. The mostly-true film takes a look at the so-called “breakfast wars” of the 1960s, when Post and Kellogg were feuding over the invention of the Pop Tart. Feresten tells The Treatment about how the film came together gradually over the pandemic. He reveals how the infamous “Soup Nazi” episode came from his own life, and why Seinfeld and Larry David encouraged the writers to do exactly that. And he talks about the fun of coming to set every day on Unfrosted.