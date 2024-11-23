Chris Douridas & Elvis Mitchell talk Quincy Jones

Longtime KCRW DJ Chris Douridas needs no introduction, as his influence has been keenly felt by KCRW listeners and pop culture consumers in general for decades. His encyclopedic knowledge of music and music history situates him perfectly to discuss the legacy of the late Quincy Jones — specifically Jones’ impact on film and television.

Douridas tells The Treatment about how one of Jones’ jaunty instrumentals became the theme song for a hugely successful film franchise (hint: Douridas was involved). Plus, he talks about some lesser known early Jones cuts that are some of his favorites and Jones’ iconic theme to the 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son.