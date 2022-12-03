Director Sacha Jenkins on Louis Armstrong’s strength

Director Sacha Jenkins’ projects include the documentary “Fresh Dressed” and the miniseries “Everything’s Gonna Be All White.” His latest project is the AppleTV+ documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues” about the jazz icon. Jenkins tells The Treatment that the public only saw one side of Armstrong, but there are glimpses of his private, more politically engaged side in the film. Jenkins talks about how Armstrong was heavily influenced by the women in his life. And he says Armstrong’s modest home in Queens was a haven for the artist.