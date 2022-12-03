New York Times culture reporter Joe Coscarelli’s book “Rap Capital: An Atlanta Story” talks about the Southern city’s outsized influence on the world of rap and hip hop. Coscarelli tells The Treatment about the impact of the so-called Atlanta Child Murders of the late 1970s and early 1980s on many of the well known rappers to emerge from that city. He talks about how trap rappers often don’t get credit for the depth and complexity of their music. And he says that when the Migos song “Bad and Boujee” hit number one in 2017, it was a tipping point for the genre.
Writer Joe Coscarelli on the complex and rich Atlanta music scene
