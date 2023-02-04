Actor Jason Segel has a long history of playing likable guys in comedies. After doing just that in the hit television series “How I Met Your Mother,” and films like “I Love You, Man” and “The Five-Year Engagement,” Segel gravitated toward dramas, including “The End of the Tour,” and “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” His latest role as a widower therapist in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking” manages to blend both comedy and drama while co-starring with Harrison Ford. Segel tells The Treatment that it was a dream come true to get to work alongside Ford. He explains how Ford surprised him as a co-star. And Segel says playing likable characters for much of his career gave him some currency with the audience, allowing him to play an, at times, unsympathetic character in “Shrinking.”
Actor Jason Segel on the currency of his likable roles
