Actor Jason Segel on the currency of his likable roles

Actor Jason Segel has a long history of playing likable guys in comedies. After doing just that in the hit television series “How I Met Your Mother,” and films like “I Love You, Man” and “The Five-Year Engagement,” Segel gravitated toward dramas, including “The End of the Tour,” and “Dispatches from Elsewhere.” His latest role as a widower therapist in the Apple TV+ series “Shrinking” manages to blend both comedy and drama while co-starring with Harrison Ford. Segel tells The Treatment that it was a dream come true to get to work alongside Ford. He explains how Ford surprised him as a co-star. And Segel says playing likable characters for much of his career gave him some currency with the audience, allowing him to play an, at times, unsympathetic character in “Shrinking.” 

