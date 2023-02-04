Actor Joe Manganiello on finding his own surprising roots

Joe Manganiello has often explored identity in his various film and television roles, yet the “Magic Mike” actor had large holes in his own family’s history and genealogy. Manganiello sought to change that and subsequently had a life altering experience appearing on the new season of the PBS program “Finding Your Roots.” Manganiello tells The Treatment about his reaction when he discovered new and surprising information about his father’s side of the family while taking part in the show. He talks about the intergenerational trauma that can be passed down through one’s genes. And he says additional mysteries may be solved in his family history on a future episode of “Finding Your Roots.”