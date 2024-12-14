Marco Perego on making his new short film “Dovecote” with wife Zoe Saldaña

Director Marco Perego’s first film The Absence of Eden starred his wife Zoe Saldaña; centering on Saldaña’s character’s attempts to flee violence and cross the border from Mexico into the United States. His newest project, the short Dovecote, also stars Saldaña. This time, she’s taking on the role of an inmate about to be released from prison in Venice, Italy.

Perego tells The Treatment about filming inside an actual prison with inmates who were serving time. Plus he speaks on the influence he’s derived from Italian neorealist directors and some films that he wants to share with his children… eventually.