Filmmaker John Waters is known for his singular taste and aesthetic in films like “Hairspray,” Polyester,” and “Pink Flamingos.” As the author of the novel “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance,” he is no less bold in his plot and character choices. Waters tells The Treatment as outrageous as much of the book is, much of it could actually happen. He says he likes to populate his films and stories with characters who would be villains in other peoples’ stories. And one thing Waters says he has no tolerance for is people who don’t have a sense of humor about themselves.
Filmmaker and writer John Waters on making his audience root for the villains
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- John Waters - Filmmaker and author