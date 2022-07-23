Zach Mehrbach is the founder of ZMF Headphones, a company he started in 2011, which uses different types of woods for its headphones like the “Auteur” and “Atrium.” Mehrbach previously taught film and built acoustic guitars. He says he was inspired sonically by the movie theaters he grew up going to as a child in New Hampshire, and he talks about how gaming and the influx of VR is having an impact on headphone design.
ZMF Headphones founder Zach Mehrbach on creating a unique sonic experience
Credits
Guest:
- Zach Mehrbach - founder of ZMF Headphones